Steem Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00015126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Huobi, GOPAX and Upbit. Steem has a total market cap of $272.86 million and $3.27 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,572.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.79 or 0.09122162 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.02117438 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00022398 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004429 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001127 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000549 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 291,795,030 coins and its circulating supply is 274,820,936 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, RuDEX, Huobi, Poloniex and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

