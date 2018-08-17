Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer Daniels Midland from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.62.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.61. 180,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,097. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.14%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 8,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $411,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $99,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,445 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,843. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,957,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 20.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,322,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,985,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,820,000 after purchasing an additional 683,457 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,458,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,732,000 after purchasing an additional 213,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,238,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

