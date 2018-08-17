Steven Madden (SHOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHOO. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.58.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,392. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.57 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $319,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,701.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $603,920. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.