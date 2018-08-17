Stewardship Financial (SSFN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stewardship Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 47.8024150684641 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SSFN remained flat at $$10.60 during trading hours on Friday. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,932. Stewardship Financial has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.17.

Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter. Stewardship Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stewardship Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

