Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 12,615 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

NYSE:PK opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.87%.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

