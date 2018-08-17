Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in EPR Properties (EPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of EPR Properties worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.49. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $72.32.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 18 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.61%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.25 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

In related news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

