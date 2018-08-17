SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Position Raised by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 58.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 172.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,501,000 after buying an additional 505,382 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $10,711,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,458,000 after buying an additional 86,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 72.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 77,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth $3,792,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on SYNNEX from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.14.

NYSE SNX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.47. 14,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,185. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $93.80 and a 1 year high of $141.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.89.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.08. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $32,298.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $107,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,757 shares of company stock worth $880,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.