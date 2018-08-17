TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) CFO Sells $404,690.00 in Stock

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,690.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,949,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lainie Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Lainie Goldstein sold 22,900 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $2,985,702.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Lainie Goldstein sold 27,100 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $3,525,710.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $125.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.86. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $131.77.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush set a $132.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

