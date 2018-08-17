Talanx (TLX) Given a €39.00 Price Target by equinet Analysts

equinet set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TLX. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on Talanx and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. HSBC set a €40.20 ($45.68) price target on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.94 ($43.12).

Shares of TLX stock opened at €31.22 ($35.48) on Monday. Talanx has a 1-year low of €30.66 ($34.84) and a 1-year high of €37.32 ($42.41).

Talanx

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

