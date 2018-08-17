Tamarack-Valley-Energy (TVE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Tamarack-Valley-Energy (CVE:TVE) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TVE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack-Valley-Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.67.

Get Tamarack-Valley-Energy alerts:

CVE TVE opened at C$25.03 on Monday. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a 12 month low of C$24.80 and a 12 month high of C$26.98.

In other news, insider Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 35,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total transaction of C$145,283.50. Also, insider Kevin Screen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00. Insiders have sold 57,435 shares of company stock worth $245,184 in the last 90 days.

About Tamarack-Valley-Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (Tamarack) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas company. The Company has working interests in petroleum and natural gas properties in the Alder Flats area. Tamarack has interests in over 220 sections of land in the Wilson Creek and Alder Flats area of Alberta. The Company operates a range of oil batteries, which have capacities of approximately 3,800 barrels per day (bbl/d) capacity and approximately 1,000 bbl/d; an approximately 30 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) gas plant, and an approximately six mmcf/d gas plant.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack-Valley-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack-Valley-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.