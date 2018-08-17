Tapestry Inc (TPR) Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,916 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 83,090 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 446.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 122,425 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 100,003 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 613.4% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 96,549 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 83,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. Loop Capital set a $59.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tapestry from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

NYSE:TPR opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

