Tapestry (TPR) Given a $61.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) has been assigned a $61.00 price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TPR. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Tapestry to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

TPR opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. Tapestry has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 33.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192,743 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 48,431 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,479,549 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after purchasing an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 16.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 78.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,955 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

