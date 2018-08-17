TC Pipelines (TCP) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.08

Headlines about TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TC Pipelines earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 47.4312992084659 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCP. ValuEngine downgraded TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on TC Pipelines from $27.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on TC Pipelines from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TC Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TC Pipelines from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of TC Pipelines stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. TC Pipelines has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.22.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 66.44%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.28%.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

