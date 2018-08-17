TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.30 Million in Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Stock

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 81,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUTR. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $478.75 million, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). Cutera had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $42.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cutera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In related news, EVP Larry Laber sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $492,713.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Gollnick sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $36,589.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,295.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

