TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $50,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 126,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 56,881 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,910,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,028,128,000 after purchasing an additional 134,289 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,076,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,142,000 after purchasing an additional 49,896 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

In related news, Director John C. G. Oleary purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,886.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.