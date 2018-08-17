Tecogen (TGEN) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.44% from the company’s current price.

TGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Tecogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

Shares of TGEN opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Tecogen has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Tecogen had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million. equities analysts expect that Tecogen will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGEN. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tecogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Tecogen by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 421,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tecogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Tecogen by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 321,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 110,552 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

