Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (TGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:TGP) will announce $122.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.75 million and the lowest is $116.56 million. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock reported sales of $102.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock will report full year sales of $499.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.28 million to $602.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $599.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $514.36 million to $751.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock.

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $114.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.85 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock by 3,665.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock by 5.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 196,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.95. 1,216,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,108. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

