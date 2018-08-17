Tellurian (TELL) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.08.

TELL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. 21,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,422. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 23.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 27.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

