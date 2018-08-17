Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Purchases 988,781 Shares of Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 428.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988,781 shares during the quarter. Allegion makes up about 2.5% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $94,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,904,000 after buying an additional 29,870 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,450,000 after buying an additional 55,592 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $14,520,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

NYSE ALLE traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $86.31. 7,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,594. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $89.81.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Allegion had a return on equity of 91.38% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

