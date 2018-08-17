TheStreet (TST) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TheStreet earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the information services provider an impact score of 48.226528345933 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

TST has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on TheStreet from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TheStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TheStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

TheStreet stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 89,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,833. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.36. TheStreet has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. TheStreet had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. sell-side analysts expect that TheStreet will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TheStreet Company Profile

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

