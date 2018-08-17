Timothy J. Wilmott Purchases 100,000 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PENN stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $826.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.15 million. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 268.43% and a net margin of 18.02%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 12,755.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,103,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after buying an additional 1,095,290 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,337,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,383,000 after buying an additional 920,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,547,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,557,000 after buying an additional 823,049 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 149,643.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 730,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after buying an additional 730,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,481,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,210,000 after buying an additional 723,929 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

