Tivity Health (TVTY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Chardan Capital upgraded Tivity Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.25.

TVTY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,167. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,238,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,399,000 after buying an additional 572,771 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 284.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,773,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,440,000 after buying an additional 1,312,287 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 15.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,880,000 after buying an additional 233,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 7.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,372,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,315,000 after buying an additional 99,623 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 15.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,287,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,328,000 after buying an additional 172,418 shares during the period.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

