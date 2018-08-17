Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

TNXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Brookline Cap M reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Shares of TNXP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.21. 315,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,510. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.57. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,482 shares in the company, valued at $81,313.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario acquired 16,500 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 42,300 shares of company stock worth $170,237. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

