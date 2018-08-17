TopBuild Corp (BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $639.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) to report $639.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $644.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $625.90 million. TopBuild posted sales of $489.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $605.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.43 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.77. 198,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. TopBuild has a one year low of $54.52 and a one year high of $87.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.50.

In other TopBuild news, VP John S. Peterson sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $145,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,878.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Buck sold 17,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $1,375,088.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.