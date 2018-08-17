Towle & Co. Has $34.58 Million Stake in PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Towle & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 824,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160,410 shares during the quarter. PBF Energy comprises approximately 3.3% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $34,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,583,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,886,000 after purchasing an additional 289,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,515,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,681,000 after purchasing an additional 745,284 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,319,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,126,000 after purchasing an additional 242,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,003,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PBF Energy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on PBF Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

PBF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.70. 8,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,976. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. PBF Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $51.42.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

