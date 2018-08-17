Traders Buy Mcdonald’s (MCD) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) on weakness during trading on Friday. $90.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $63.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.81 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Mcdonald’s had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. Mcdonald’s traded down ($0.58) for the day and closed at $161.15

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $185.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $182.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.93.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 31.5% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.4% in the second quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,256 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 24.2% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 20,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.