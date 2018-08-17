Traders Buy Phillips 66 (PSX) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $120.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $81.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.48 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Phillips 66 had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Phillips 66 traded down ($5.56) for the day and closed at $115.38

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $29.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,273,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,567 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 11,191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 887,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 879,174 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,308,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,471,000 after acquiring an additional 673,671 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

