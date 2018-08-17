Traders Sell Garmin (GRMN) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) on strength during trading hours on Friday following insider selling activity. $10.78 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $110.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $99.82 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Garmin had the 14th highest net out-flow for the day. Garmin traded up $0.89 for the day and closed at $65.35Specifically, insider Pao-Chang Huang sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $143,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,058,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,982,074 shares in the company, valued at $365,923,466.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,875,852 shares of company stock worth $245,300,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $72.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,085,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,226,000 after buying an additional 175,369 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,154,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,428,000 after buying an additional 23,858 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 35.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,700,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,658,000 after buying an additional 448,275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,409,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,978,000 after buying an additional 123,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Garmin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

