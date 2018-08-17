Traders Sell PepsiCo (PEP) on Strength (PEP)

Investors sold shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $44.40 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $129.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $85.46 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, PepsiCo had the 19th highest net out-flow for the day. PepsiCo traded up $0.71 for the day and closed at $114.96

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.35.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 168,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.