TransDigm Group (TDG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a report issued on Wednesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $354.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $249.57 and a 52-week high of $377.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.06 million. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $1,695,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.27, for a total transaction of $4,168,213.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,700 shares of company stock worth $17,647,159. Insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

