TransGlobe Energy (TGL) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.30 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Shares of TGL stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,750. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$5.45.

In related news, Director Ross Gordon Clarkson sold 43,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total value of C$136,241.90.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

