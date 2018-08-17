Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Position Increased by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 82,130 shares during the period. Trinseo accounts for 6.9% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $71,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter worth $117,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the second quarter worth $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth $202,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth $209,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

TSE opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.24. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $85.35.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. MED reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Trinseo from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other Trinseo news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 1,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $128,071.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.