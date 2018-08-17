Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A were worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 310,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after buying an additional 56,813 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 59,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

