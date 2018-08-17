UBS Group AG Sells 93,606 Shares of Cancer Genetics Inc (CGIX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) by 60.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93,606 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Cancer Genetics worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cancer Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cancer Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cancer Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cancer Genetics in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of CGIX stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Cancer Genetics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Cancer Genetics had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Cancer Genetics Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

