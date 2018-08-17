Ultimate Secure Cash Price Tops $0.0493 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $509,661.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 95.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001337 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

