UniCredit’s (UCG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.30 ($27.61) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BNP Paribas set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.30) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.58 ($22.24).

BIT:UCG opened at €17.22 ($19.57) on Tuesday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($20.89).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

