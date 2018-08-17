United Bancshares Inc. OH (UBOH) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:UBOH remained flat at $$23.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

