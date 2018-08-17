Uniti Group (UNIT) vs. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Head to Head Contrast

Uniti Group (NYSE: DLR) and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Uniti Group and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 1 3 2 0 2.17 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 0 6 13 0 2.68

Uniti Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.26%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus target price of $126.59, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Uniti Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Uniti Group and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $916.03 million 3.80 -$9.43 million $2.51 7.89 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH $2.46 billion 10.26 $248.25 million $6.14 19.93

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Uniti Group pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Uniti Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group 1.83% -1.45% 0.41% DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH 9.79% 3.02% 1.38%

Summary

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH beats Uniti Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.0 million fiber strand miles, approximately 700 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

