Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) Insider Jon Springer Sells 7,000 Shares

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,575,983.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jon Springer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 31st, Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $318,150.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $248,640.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Jon Springer sold 18,926 shares of Universal Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $668,844.84.

Shares of UVE opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $209.79 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 16.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,470,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,927,000 after acquiring an additional 300,628 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,712,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,114,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 539,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 119,747 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $17,978,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Universal Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

