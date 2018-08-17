Upland Software (UPLD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $746.33 million, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David May sold 35,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,233,089.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,745.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Epm Live, Inc. sold 55,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $2,001,268.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,367 shares of company stock valued at $9,265,871. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.