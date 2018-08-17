Urban One Inc Class A (UONE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Urban One Inc Class A (NASDAQ:UONE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Urban One Inc Class A earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.7036615807817 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Urban One Inc Class A alerts:

UONE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 11,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. Urban One Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $127.15 million, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of -0.18.

About Urban One Inc Class A

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.