ValuEngine Upgrades Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AVDL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.77. 8,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,256. The stock has a market cap of $181.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $11.93.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. The firm had revenue of $29.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn sold 114,034 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $683,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra L. Hatten sold 6,290 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $30,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,621 shares of company stock valued at $793,966 in the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 64,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

