ValuEngine Upgrades Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) to “Hold”

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley set a $19.00 target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

NYSE CHMI opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $284.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 147.31% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1,961.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

