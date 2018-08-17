ValuEngine Upgrades Ciena (CIEN) to Buy

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. MED cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “$26.20” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Ciena to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.35.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ciena has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.38 million. Ciena had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $196,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,662 shares of company stock worth $1,885,764. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 36,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

