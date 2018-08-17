ValuEngine Upgrades Saul Centers (BFS) to Hold

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Saul Centers from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saul Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

In other Saul Centers news, Director Philip D. Caraci sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $63,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,303.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,759,000 after buying an additional 139,348 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at $2,189,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 92.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 58 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

