VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. VBI Vaccines earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.6382506085128 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

VBIV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. 94,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 6,175.95% and a negative return on equity of 53.12%. sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VBIV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

In other VBI Vaccines news, CEO Jeff Baxter acquired 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,400 shares of company stock worth $117,982. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

