Veritaseum (VERI) Market Capitalization Achieves $54.33 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $54.33 million and $1.51 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $26.68 or 0.00409341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00300182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00160544 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000212 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00039989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,036,645 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, LATOKEN and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.