VERONA PHARMA P/S (VRNA) Receives $34.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNA. ValuEngine raised shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush set a $56.00 price target on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,870 shares during the period. VERONA PHARMA P/S makes up approximately 2.5% of Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foresite Capital Management III LLC owned 4.31% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.05. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302. The company has a market cap of $182.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -2.86. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $25.55.

VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $1.20. sell-side analysts anticipate that VERONA PHARMA P/S will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

