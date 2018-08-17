Very Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aspen Group (ASPU) Share Price

Media headlines about Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) have been trending very positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aspen Group earned a news impact score of 0.50 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.8654520254514 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of ASPU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 55,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,324. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 million. equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

In related news, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean acquired 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $41,199.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.