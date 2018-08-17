Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,335 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $25,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $40,256,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 991.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,163,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,080 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $15,867,000. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 54.2% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 2,275,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 800,309 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.3% during the first quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 1,750,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

VIAV stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.10 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

